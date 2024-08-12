Unemployed graduates vent their frustration outside East London City Hall. Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH
Our taxes support institutions and students at SA universities and technical, vocational, education & training colleges. This is even more pronounced with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which in effect pays all costs for students from households that earn below a certain figure. These are through grants, not loans.
We now have a situation in which medical students are obliged to do a year of community service after their two-year internship. Yet we have huge shortages of qualified people in important government-related roles. I suggest that students, other than just those in the medical fields, be required to perform a year of community service after completing their academic studies.
We could for instance have lawyers seconded to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and to some health departments to clear up the enormous claims for mistreatment; accountants likewise to the NPA and to dysfunctional local municipalities to at least help with budgeting and reporting; engineers to be seconded to public works; and so on.
We must ensure that the allocation of postgraduate students to various departments, as well as geographic locations, is professionally managed (perhaps by an institution run through secondment from private sector professional bodies).
The allocation of many more community service personnel will be of enormous benefit to the institutions to which they are sent, as well as being of perhaps even more use to the students themselves through getting them involved in practical on-the-job training.
Derek Pryce Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Let all students serve communities
Our taxes support institutions and students at SA universities and technical, vocational, education & training colleges. This is even more pronounced with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which in effect pays all costs for students from households that earn below a certain figure. These are through grants, not loans.
We now have a situation in which medical students are obliged to do a year of community service after their two-year internship. Yet we have huge shortages of qualified people in important government-related roles. I suggest that students, other than just those in the medical fields, be required to perform a year of community service after completing their academic studies.
We could for instance have lawyers seconded to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and to some health departments to clear up the enormous claims for mistreatment; accountants likewise to the NPA and to dysfunctional local municipalities to at least help with budgeting and reporting; engineers to be seconded to public works; and so on.
We must ensure that the allocation of postgraduate students to various departments, as well as geographic locations, is professionally managed (perhaps by an institution run through secondment from private sector professional bodies).
The allocation of many more community service personnel will be of enormous benefit to the institutions to which they are sent, as well as being of perhaps even more use to the students themselves through getting them involved in practical on-the-job training.
Derek Pryce
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NSFAS to probe payments to ghost students
Training of e-mobility technicians ‘a priority and opportunity for SA’
NOBUHLE NKABANE: NSFAS — the good, the bad and the ugly
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.