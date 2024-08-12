People hold signs at a protest against racism outside Reform UK's headquarters in Westminster, in London, Britain. Picture: Belinda Jiao
Britain has experienced a week of riots and criminality. The new prime minister, who had previously been the head of the prosecution service, took the view that regardless of the claimed motives, he had to act quickly and effectively.
Enormous police resources were put into it, hundreds of arrests were made both on the spot and afterwards using face recognition, overnight courts were set up and heavy jail sentences were given. His view was that it was the only way to put a stop to it was for offenders to see they would be caught and severely punished.
We should learn from that. Somehow in our system, if criminals are ever arrested, they manage to drag out court proceedings in front of compliant judges and magistrates indefinitely, giving the (correct) impression that they can get away with it.
Sydney Kaye Via email
LETTER: Learn from UK’s swift action
