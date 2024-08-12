Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israeli actions a recipe for disaster

12 August 2024 - 17:17
Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia after the Israeli military called on residents to evacuate, in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia after the Israeli military called on residents to evacuate, in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS

Can the rest of the world afford to indulge Benjamin Netanyahu and his Israeli Defence Forces killing machine for much longer? In assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political head, the Israeli government seems to be saying: “We don’t care who’s around the table, you’re all fair game to us.”

It is obvious that Israel is not interested in any peace deal or truce and is working hard to stop it. Much has been written about Netanyahu’s need to keep the war going for his own survival, and it is difficult not to agree. Not content with destroying Gaza, the attack on Iran is provoking Hezbollah, Syria and the Houthis in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Israel’s allies, instead of using their clout to curb their spoilt child’s excesses, are being drawn into the bigger fight and sending battle groups into the area. It’s a recipe for disaster we should try to avoid.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

