I completely disagree with Trevor Munday’s suggestion that Helen Zille should step down from her position in the DA (“Zille's time is over”, August 5).
She remains an important voice in the DA’s big church tapestry and the progressive liberal armoury, as well as a voice of experience and resilience that many of the younger and less tested DA public representatives would do well to listen to.
Often she speaks up when other voices that should be doing the same fade away. Unlike them, she is not afraid to call it as she sees it. Unlike many of the younger DA leaders, she is grounded in the Progressive Party and PFP, untainted by the NP origins of other DA leaders.
She may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but one cannot fault her bravery, commitment or passion in the struggle to expose the ANC’s treachery, hypocrisy and bogus principles in her fight to create a truly fair and nonracist country.
Unlike many other DA leaders Helen Zille actually stands for something, has no personal skin in the game and speaks out without fear or favour. In the politics of carpetbaggers and sycophants we need more individuals like her.
I’m really glad that she’s still there.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: Zille’s an important voice
