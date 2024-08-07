Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Women’s monument is a disgrace

Tshwane building has been reduced to leaking toilets, cracked walls and a courtyard overrun with weeds

07 August 2024 - 15:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Statues of Rahima Moosa, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophie De Bruyn are shown at the Women's Living Heritage Monument at Lillian Ngoyi Square in Pretoria in this August 9 2017 file photo. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Statues of Rahima Moosa, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophie De Bruyn are shown at the Women's Living Heritage Monument at Lillian Ngoyi Square in Pretoria in this August 9 2017 file photo. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Gauteng cannot credibly claim to honour women while the Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Tshwane, which is meant to honour the invaluable contributions of women to our nation’s history, has instead become a symbol of governmental neglect and mismanagement.

This Women’s Day should be a call to restore not just this monument but also our commitment to preserving and respecting women’s contributions to our society.

Completed in 2018 at a cost of nearly R200m, this monument stands empty and unused. Toilet and roof leakages, cracked walls, and a courtyard overrun with weeds — this is what the monument has been reduced to. What message are we sending to the women of SA? That their contributions are worth commemorating but not worth maintaining? That we can spend millions on construction but are unable to ensure basic functionality?

The Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture & recreation’s response to this situation is grossly inadequate. Installing a new art incubator in a building unfit for occupation is like applying a Band-Aid to a gaping wound. We need decisive action, not cosmetic fixes. 

It is high time the government ensures that this monument, which has an operational budget, becomes fully functioning. The situation highlights the need for consistent, year-round efforts to support and uplift women, rather than symbolic gestures on a single day of the year.

We owe it to the women of SA — past, present and future — to rectify this situation. Let us transform this monument from a symbol of neglect into a true celebration of women’s contributions to our society.

Kingsol Chabalala, MPL
DA Gauteng sports, arts, culture & recreation spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Trump-type xenophobia in Women’s Month

SA-born Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been subject to public pressure due to her Nigerian ancestry
Opinion
1 day ago

Korda to defend title as women’s golf stars relish crowds

Nelly Korda will be seeking to complete a second consecutive US gold medal sweep
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | How IP law supports women empowerment

Evan Pickworth interviews Liézal Mostert from ENS’s Intellectual Property team.
National
2 hours ago

Women do not need another champagne breakfast, they need to feel safe

Too many companies see Women’s Day only as a chance to market their products and services to women
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: SA Citizenship Act — ...
Opinion
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: A rare word of praise for the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Justifying higher rates and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
RICHARD PITHOUSE: Assassinations are a national ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Vergenoegd-Löw on track to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PODCAST | How IP law supports women empowerment

National

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Hire women or give ’em a raise — innovation (and humanity) ...

Opinion / Columnists

Women do not need another champagne breakfast, they need to feel safe

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.