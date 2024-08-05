LETTER: Zille’s time is over

Helen Zille’s exemplary journalistic credentials are well-documented. She is probably the finest political party administrator our country has had. Her feisty character and intellect have been central to the progress of the DA for many years.
She is unquestionably one of those who has “made a difference” in our country, and her contribution to SA’s political journey is a matter of record and appreciated.
Regrettably, her comments about the DA waiting for the ANC to collapse are part of a continuing trail of insensitive, ill-considered utterances from her in recent times that make one cringe (“Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s disintegration to become majority party”, August 1). How can she publicly say something like this while the DA is simultaneously partnering with the ANC in the unity government?
As David Gant rightly wrote in your letters column on Friday, her comments do nothing to promote “ubuntu, mutual respect and national dignity” (“Zille tone-deaf”, August 1). He concluded “Yet again she crash-lands”.
Just three months ago none of us dreamt about the DA being a part of a GNU. We never anticipated that, on losing badly in the election, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC would show unprecedented humility and magnanimity to reach out to past opponents such as the DA and call them to join him and his party in a new way forward — a path that has invigorated our country and our people, and given us reason for hope.
Yet Zille bashes away like an unstoppable wrecking ball, offending and provoking folk, and gloating as only she can do. Isn’t it time for her to step back, get off social media and leave the podiums and interviews to others?
Sadly, she has become a negative influence in our new, integrated political discourse. She should leave the DA to a younger generation before she demolishes her already tarnished reputation and single-handedly compromises the much-needed prospect of GNU success.
Trevor Munday Via email
