Migrants seeking asylum shelter from the cold near the border wall in El Paso, Texas, the US, January 8 2024. Picture: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS
As the US goes to the polls in November the world, and indeed Americans themselves, are all too aware that whoever they elect as their next president, the choice they make may well shape the global political landscape for the rest of the decade and beyond.
Foreign policy is almost never foremost on people’s minds — their political considerations are almost always orientated towards domestic socioeconomic factors such as employment and law and order or reproductive rights for women.
However, there is one issue that all Americans now have in common with almost all developed as well as developing countries — global migration. One is reminded of a phrase by former president Ronald Reagan, who once stated that “every immigrant who comes to America makes America more American”.
America is a nation of immigrants, all of whom have contributed immensely towards building it. But Reagan was referring to legal, not illegal, immigration. Opportunity and freedom is the very promise of America. The US is after all an idea, one that continually evolves.
The efforts of Texas to combat illegal migration as well as drug smuggling and human trafficking into the US is America’s fight. Its elite border authorities valiantly attempt to secure America’s southern border, thus assisting every other state in regulating illegal migration while welcoming all immigrants who come to the US legally in search of opportunity.
Texas is the best of America.
Tumelo Ralinala Gauteng
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Texas shines in migration control
As the US goes to the polls in November the world, and indeed Americans themselves, are all too aware that whoever they elect as their next president, the choice they make may well shape the global political landscape for the rest of the decade and beyond.
Foreign policy is almost never foremost on people’s minds — their political considerations are almost always orientated towards domestic socioeconomic factors such as employment and law and order or reproductive rights for women.
However, there is one issue that all Americans now have in common with almost all developed as well as developing countries — global migration. One is reminded of a phrase by former president Ronald Reagan, who once stated that “every immigrant who comes to America makes America more American”.
America is a nation of immigrants, all of whom have contributed immensely towards building it. But Reagan was referring to legal, not illegal, immigration. Opportunity and freedom is the very promise of America. The US is after all an idea, one that continually evolves.
The efforts of Texas to combat illegal migration as well as drug smuggling and human trafficking into the US is America’s fight. Its elite border authorities valiantly attempt to secure America’s southern border, thus assisting every other state in regulating illegal migration while welcoming all immigrants who come to the US legally in search of opportunity.
Texas is the best of America.
Tumelo Ralinala
Gauteng
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Diplomats push for progress in Venezuela’s disputed election
Protests sweep Venezuela as Maduro holds on to power
EDITORIAL: Wanted: leaders to save Joburg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.