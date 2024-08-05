Cape Town harbour. Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
Thando Maeko’s report stated the management responsible for the worst port performance rating by the World Bank’s container performance index would also be responsible for the Port of Cape Town’s turnaround plan (“Cape Town port will not follow Durban’s example”, July 30).
This is a catastrophic judgment, as this management has no credibility whatsoever and SA will continue to lose billions of rand of exports and many potential jobs.
The business community needs to shout loudly to express its extreme concern, and I appeal to Business Day to encourage public debate, inviting prominent business leaders to express their concerns and political leaders to respond.
The critical issue is the credibility of port management. Creating a public debate will stir political leaders to rethink things. Business associations must add their weight, passing resolutions of extreme concern.
This publicity wave should lead to an open and considered debate to shift the focus to public-private partnerships similar to the Durban model. A partnership between Business Day and an influential business association to stimulate the indaba would position the newspaper as a catalyst for constructive dialogue.
Terry Murphy Via email
LETTER: Cape port debate needed
Business community should express its concern
