It is not very inspirational for loyal DA members to be told that their party’s successful existence depends on their newfound partner’s failure.
Given the political environment of appalling governance by the ANC and its negative effect on so many citizens, and the unrealistic make-believe electoral promises and antics of the EFF and MK, the DA performed dismally in the election, not even coming close to Zille’s own predictions and disappointing those who had hoped that a unified political party of multiparty charter members would achieve an electoral vote that would enable them to be a real political game-changer for our country.
Instead we have a DA that has lost its status as the official opposition, is now partnering at cabinet level with suspected looters and bribe takers, and is in danger of losing its own precious identity, and indeed its very own existence.
Zille’s utterances will do nothing to promote an atmosphere of ubuntu, mutual respect and national dignity, nor will they generate optimism about the DA’s role in fashioning SA’s future. She still has not learnt that “it is not what you say that counts, but how it lands”. Yet again she crash lands.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Zille tone-deaf
One has to ask what DA federal council chair Helen Zille is trying to achieve by publicly deriding the ANC and predicting its disintegration literally days after she and her colleagues decided their party should share a political bed with them (“Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s disintegration to become majority party”, August 1).
It is not very inspirational for loyal DA members to be told that their party’s successful existence depends on their newfound partner’s failure.
Given the political environment of appalling governance by the ANC and its negative effect on so many citizens, and the unrealistic make-believe electoral promises and antics of the EFF and MK, the DA performed dismally in the election, not even coming close to Zille’s own predictions and disappointing those who had hoped that a unified political party of multiparty charter members would achieve an electoral vote that would enable them to be a real political game-changer for our country.
Instead we have a DA that has lost its status as the official opposition, is now partnering at cabinet level with suspected looters and bribe takers, and is in danger of losing its own precious identity, and indeed its very own existence.
Zille’s utterances will do nothing to promote an atmosphere of ubuntu, mutual respect and national dignity, nor will they generate optimism about the DA’s role in fashioning SA’s future. She still has not learnt that “it is not what you say that counts, but how it lands”. Yet again she crash lands.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s disintegration to become majority party
Hlophe likely to recuse himself from JSC interviews for judge president, says watchdog
Ramaphosa abused his position in speech before polls, DA tells electoral court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DA won’t be taken hostage in talks on Gauteng executive, says Helen Zille
NEWS ANALYSIS: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet could put ANC’s unity to the test
Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen ANC will not accede to DA’s demands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.