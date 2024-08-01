LETTER: Venezuelans reap bitter fruit

Incumbent President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro poses with first lady Cilia Flores after voting in Caracas, Venezuela, July 28 2024. Picture: JESUS VARGAS/GETTY IMAGES
Once or twice in a generation, there are leaders who spring up to leave an indelible mark on the landscape of their country. These leaders are formidable individuals who play the role of father of the nation or divisive figure to the full.
The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela can point to no other man who fits this description quite like Hugo Chávez. A Marxist with the hopes of the poor on his shoulders, Chávez came to power and stayed in through extraordinary means. His charisma and pro-poor policies allowed him to be elected and re-elected with comfortable majorities.
His zenith of popularity was without doubt evident in 2002, when the Venezuelan people mobilised to foil a coup by strong forces in the military. However, like most Marxist leaders his electoral performances never satisfied his thirst for power.
Whereas his allies elsewhere lauded his nationalisation of industry and pursuit of other pro-Marxist policies, his weakening of judicial institutions, curbing of social liberties and clampdowns on the opposition became a point of contention. These came to the fore in the early 2010s when cracks started to appear in his regime. As unemployment rose young Venezuelans emigrated, the economy slumped and Venezuela started to feel the grip of instability.
Chávez died in 2013, but the seeds he showed are being reaped by the Venezuelan people now. His untimely departure, right before his rule ushered Venezuela into oblivion, should not be used as a shield against the harsh criticism he deserves.
For those who may seek to place the present problems Venezuela faces at the feet of the incumbent, I argue that Nicolás Maduro is merely the inheritor of a poisoned chalice. Maduro cannot be absolved of all blame though — he has, after all, continued the disastrous “Bolivarian Revolution” his predecessor initiated.
In this regard Maduro has been aided by the increased use of political violence and repression. It may be too early to tell who prevailed in the recent Venezuelan election, but that the global autocratic regimes of China, Russia, Iran and Cuba have already congratulated Maduro should tell us all that democracy was the true loser at the ballot box.
Neo Malebana Via email
