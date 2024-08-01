Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Refreshing view on Israel

01 August 2024 - 16:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

Business Day, as with other publications, shows clear preference in its selection of contributors to its letters page. So, to its credit, it was refreshing to see Roger Graham’s view on closing the SA embassy in Israel (“Cutting ties with Israel not the answer”, July 30).

He says, correctly, that the condemnation of Israel is so weighted that “the actions of Hamas, the massacre on October 7 last year, the continued and indiscriminate bombing of Israel, and its refusal to abide by the [International Court of Justice’s] instruction to release all hostages, do not matter. Israel is the baddy.”

Anti-Israelis have the press to thank for this. Readers are continually urged to accept the tragedy of Gaza as an Israeli-inspired genocide. But this “conspiracy”, promoted by all the judges of the ICJ bar one intelligent judge from Uganda, will eventually play itself out, to the discredit of the press and its editors.

Good riddance to former foreign minister Naledi Pandor. May her successors take Graham’s advice and keep the lines with Israel open, and judge Hamas as it is — an immoral and religiously compromised organisation hell-bent on the destruction of the population of a country (genocide by any definition). 

Chris Richards
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Cutting ties with Israel not the answer

Cabinet to decide whether to close the SA embassy in Israel
Opinion
2 days ago

Israel says Hezbollah commander targeted in Beirut air strike

Israeli military claims commander was behind bombing in the Golan Heights that killed 12 youths at the weekend
World
1 day ago

Hezbollah-Israel war not inevitable, US defence secretary says

US would like to see matters ‘resolved by diplomacy’
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Botswana in a fix over De Beers ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Is the writing really on the wall ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KEVIN TUTANI: How to fix steel industry after ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Riding roughshod over NHI critics just ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Consumer business could be a gold ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Cartoonist got it wrong

Opinion / Letters

Qatar, Egypt say Haniyeh assassination damages Gaza truce chances

World / Middle East

EXPLAINER: What Haniyeh’s assassination means for Middle East

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.