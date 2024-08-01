Business Day, as with other publications, shows clear preference in its selection of contributors to its letters page. So, to its credit, it was refreshing to see Roger Graham’s view on closing the SA embassy in Israel (“Cutting ties with Israel not the answer”, July 30).
He says, correctly, that the condemnation of Israel is so weighted that “the actions of Hamas, the massacre on October 7 last year, the continued and indiscriminate bombing of Israel, and its refusal to abide by the [International Court of Justice’s] instruction to release all hostages, do not matter. Israel is the baddy.”
Anti-Israelis have the press to thank for this. Readers are continually urged to accept the tragedy of Gaza as an Israeli-inspired genocide. But this “conspiracy”, promoted by all the judges of the ICJ bar one intelligent judge from Uganda, will eventually play itself out, to the discredit of the press and its editors.
Good riddance to former foreign minister Naledi Pandor. May her successors take Graham’s advice and keep the lines with Israel open, and judge Hamas as it is — an immoral and religiously compromised organisation hell-bent on the destruction of the population of a country (genocide by any definition).
Chris Richards Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Refreshing view on Israel
Business Day, as with other publications, shows clear preference in its selection of contributors to its letters page. So, to its credit, it was refreshing to see Roger Graham’s view on closing the SA embassy in Israel (“Cutting ties with Israel not the answer”, July 30).
He says, correctly, that the condemnation of Israel is so weighted that “the actions of Hamas, the massacre on October 7 last year, the continued and indiscriminate bombing of Israel, and its refusal to abide by the [International Court of Justice’s] instruction to release all hostages, do not matter. Israel is the baddy.”
Anti-Israelis have the press to thank for this. Readers are continually urged to accept the tragedy of Gaza as an Israeli-inspired genocide. But this “conspiracy”, promoted by all the judges of the ICJ bar one intelligent judge from Uganda, will eventually play itself out, to the discredit of the press and its editors.
Good riddance to former foreign minister Naledi Pandor. May her successors take Graham’s advice and keep the lines with Israel open, and judge Hamas as it is — an immoral and religiously compromised organisation hell-bent on the destruction of the population of a country (genocide by any definition).
Chris Richards
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cutting ties with Israel not the answer
Israel says Hezbollah commander targeted in Beirut air strike
Hezbollah-Israel war not inevitable, US defence secretary says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Cartoonist got it wrong
Qatar, Egypt say Haniyeh assassination damages Gaza truce chances
EXPLAINER: What Haniyeh’s assassination means for Middle East
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.