LETTER: Israel is an apartheid state
More than 50 apartheid laws in Israel discriminate against Palestinian Israeli citizens regarding citizenship, land and language. That Israel is an apartheid state is confirmed by the Nation State law.
Whereas in terms of the notorious Group Areas Act “only” 87% of apartheid SA was reserved for whites, 93% of Israel is reserved for Jews. In SA such humiliations were termed “petty apartheid” and the bantustans were termed “grand apartheid”.
Your correspondent Roger Graham (“Cutting ties with Israel is not the answer”, July 30) needs to check these realities against his falsehoods that “Palestinians in Israel have the same rights as Israelis”.
Sydney Kaye likewise denies the realities confirmed by the UN and numerous other organisations that civilian Gazans are dying of bombings, starvation and disease, which cartoonist Brandan Reynolds also got (and gets) totally correct (“Cartoonist got it wrong”, July 30).
As per his “Amalekites” speech of October 28, Israel’s prime war criminal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, evidently intends to block all negotiations towards a ceasefire in Gaza.
Next will be the West Bank bantustan, which the Israeli government intends to annex in violation of international law. Despite the US and UK complicity in the genocide by supplies of armaments, Israel has already lost the war.
As South Africans we can be proud of our government’s international leadership in exposing the Zionist/apartheid barbarities.
Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email
