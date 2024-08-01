Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hope lies in born frees

01 August 2024 - 16:31
Angie Motshekga. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Angie Motshekga. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

I remember well the celebrations depicted on TV by the SABC on the day of the first elections 30 years ago — the dancing and jubilations of the ANC top echelon.

Foremost among them was Angie Motshekga, for so many years SA’s basic education minister. Her words: “Now we are going to be filthy rich!” portended the disastrous years of greed and theft that followed.

I can only hope and pray that the born-free population will decisively put an end to this sorry state of affairs.

Aletta van der Westhuizen
Via email

