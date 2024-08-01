I remember well the celebrations depicted on TV by the SABC on the day of the first elections 30 years ago — the dancing and jubilations of the ANC top echelon.
Foremost among them was Angie Motshekga, for so many years SA’s basic education minister. Her words: “Now we are going to be filthy rich!” portended the disastrous years of greed and theft that followed.
I can only hope and pray that the born-free population will decisively put an end to this sorry state of affairs.
Aletta van der Westhuizen Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Hope lies in born frees
I remember well the celebrations depicted on TV by the SABC on the day of the first elections 30 years ago — the dancing and jubilations of the ANC top echelon.
Foremost among them was Angie Motshekga, for so many years SA’s basic education minister. Her words: “Now we are going to be filthy rich!” portended the disastrous years of greed and theft that followed.
I can only hope and pray that the born-free population will decisively put an end to this sorry state of affairs.
Aletta van der Westhuizen
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Can a fragmented democracy deliver change?
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Move over millennials and Gen Z: the Alphas have arrived
JEREMY THOMAS: Born free, but minus a critical world view
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.