LETTER: Cadre deployment the problem

01 August 2024 - 15:58
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART

Mark Barnes’ most recent column refers (“Building capacity within the state is hard but is worth it”, August 1).

In SA one cannot debate the insourcing/outsourcing issue in state institutions without addressing the elephant in the room — cadre deployment — and the almost total exclusion of white male skills from the equation. 

After all, it is the employment of incapable cadres that has forced state and municipal institutions to outsource in the first place.

If Eskom and the ports were being run now as they were before 1994 there would be no need for independent power producers or foreign port management.

Remove race-based policies and ensure meritocracy is used to appoint state and municipal institutions, then we can look at the merits, or otherwise, of insourcing/outsourcing.

Ian Ferguson 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Cabinet needs to regain the nation’s trust

South Africans eagerly await progress towards a higher national moral ground in the GNU
Opinion
1 week ago

ARINA MURESAN: Foreign policy is vital as relationships take years to broker

It is difficult for many citizens to understand the value of SA’s foreign service as it seems so detached from individuals’ reality
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA: End cadre deployment now for sustainable growth

Failures in SOEs and delivery disproportionately affect SA’s poor and most vulnerable citizens
Opinion
2 weeks ago

KEVIN TUTANI: ANC appointment of incompetents is nothing new

Professionalising is the way to rebuild senior civil service compromised by political favouritism
Opinion
3 weeks ago
