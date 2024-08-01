In SA one cannot debate the insourcing/outsourcing issue in state institutions without addressing the elephant in the room — cadre deployment — and the almost total exclusion of white male skills from the equation.
After all, it is the employment of incapable cadres that has forced state and municipal institutions to outsource in the first place.
If Eskom and the ports were being run now as they were before 1994 there would be no need for independent power producers or foreign port management.
Remove race-based policies and ensure meritocracy is used to appoint state and municipal institutions, then we can look at the merits, or otherwise, of insourcing/outsourcing.
LETTER: Cadre deployment the problem
Mark Barnes' most recent column refers ("Building capacity within the state is hard but is worth it", August 1).
