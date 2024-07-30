LETTER: Long history behind the machine gun

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Jacob Zuma is roundly condemned by constitutionalists when he sings Umshini wami (bring me my machine gun). Ironically, the machine gun was developed by Europeans during the scramble for Africa in the late 1800s as a way to subjugate indigenous tribes with minimal manpower.
If native warriors could conceal themselves in dead ground and get close enough to a British square formation, the breech-loading Martini-Henry rifle could not be guaranteed to stop an unexpected charge, as occurred at Isandlwana.
Initial attempts included the American-designed multibarrel Gatling and Gardner guns. But they were temperamental and could make the situation worse when they jammed. This happened at Omdurman and more famously at Abu Klea, when the desert column square opened to give a Gardner gun sufficient field of fire. After 60 rounds it stopped and the Mahdist warriors forced themselves inside, only to be overcome by stampeding camels and concentrated Martini-Henry crossfire.
At Ulundi, the set piece end of the Anglo-Zulu war, the two Gatlings’ smoke quickly obscured the enemy and residue jammed it. The 1884 Maxim, named after its inventor, Hiram Maxim, was a single barrelled, water-cooled machine gun.
Paul Vieille inventedpoudre Bin the same year, which had three times the power of black powder and was practically smokeless, making machine guns a practical proposition. Morton Stanley had one on his 1886-89 expedition to save Emin Pasha in Equatoria, and possibly the same gun, held aloft by bearers, enabled Frederick Lugard and three Europeans to force a one-sided agreement on King Mwanga of the Buganda, now part of Uganda, in 1891.
The Maxim was first used in battle by Cecil John Rhodes’ British SA company in 1893 at Shangani River, allowing, it was said, 50 Europeans to prevail against 5,000 Ndebele warriors. Such legends grew with Hilaire Belloc’s famous words: “Whatever happens we have got/The Maxim gun and they have not.”
Through the questionable marketing skills of Basil Zaharoff, the Maxim gun went on to become the industrial killer of World War 1.
It was the veiled threat symbolised by the Maxim that forced European ways on African tribes. To them political power came from the barrel of a machine gun. It is therefore unsurprising that the African weapon of choice during the wars of independence from Europeans was the Russian Kalashnikov, or AK47, machine gun.
The source of power and freedom, it features on the Mozambican flag. It is also no wonder that Africa has an affinity towards Russia and that Zuma sings his song.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
