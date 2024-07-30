LETTER: Cutting ties with Israel not the answer

In coming days the cabinet will meet to decide whether to close SA’s embassy in Israel. When under minister Naledi Pandor the department of international relations & co-operation was determined to do so, but needed cabinet approval.
With the cabinet now differently shaped from that of the pre-election days, it would be worth considering the wisdom of such a move. Those in favour of ending all ties with Israel see this as a statement against what they see as an apartheid state intent on genocide. This viewpoint, as it has emerged from the words and the actions of SA government representatives, has centred on Israel being the major perpetrator of genocidal killings.
So weighted has this condemnation been that it has in effect sent a message that the actions of Hamas, the massacre on October 7 last year, a continued and indiscriminate bombing of Israel and the noncompliance with the International Court of Justice’s instruction to release all hostages, do not really matter. Israel are the baddies anyway.
The reason for this prejudice against Israel lies largely in it being seen as an apartheid state. No account is taken of how Palestinians in Israel have the same rights as Israelis; nor that the measures taken by Israel on the West Bank are not motivated by a desire to separate themselves from those who they see as inferior, as apartheid engineers did, but to secure themselves from threats to end the existence of Israel.
Our past government, with the moral high ground of having experienced apartheid first-hand, has not hesitated to grandstand on its evils. What it has not acknowledged as much is how apartheid came to an end. Though economic pressures were the key to its ending, the oil that helped turn the key and open the door to possible reconciliation rather than civil war, were the negotiations that began in the 1980s and continued in various ways until 1994 saw universal franchise for the first time in SA.
Closing down the SA embassy in Israel is not the recipe for success. Cutting all ties with Israel and trying to isolate it will only aggravate a problem that negotiation and open doors need to resolve.
Roger Graham Meadowridge
