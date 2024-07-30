The first, “the allegation that Israel is starving the people of Gaza is nonsense” is marked as “false”, though the fact is that aid agencies have been predicting this for months and there is still no indication of starvation.
The second, “there were practically no civilian casualties in Rafah” was also marked as “false”, though admittedly hyperbolic, but with an underlying reference to the fact that most casualties were Hamas fighters.
The third, however, was particularly problematic. To his statement that “Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its rule in Gaza” the cartoon said “sadly true”.
Now what did that mean? That it is sad that Israel intends to eradicate a brutal organisation that not only threatens its citizens and exports terror, but runs a totalitarian regime that brooks no opposition and purposely brings death and destruction on to its population.
It seems that after all “pro-Palestine” is often code for “pro-Hamas”, with all its implications.
Sydney Kaye Via email
LETTER: Cartoonist got it wrong
