Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cartoonist got it wrong

30 July 2024 - 18:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, the US, July 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/CRAIG HUDSON
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, the US, July 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/CRAIG HUDSON

I was rather surprised at the crude cartoon you published on July 20, where Brandan quoted Benjamin Netanyahu three times.

The first, “the allegation that Israel is starving the people of Gaza is nonsense” is marked as “false”, though the fact is that aid agencies have been predicting this for months and there is still no indication of starvation.

The second, “there were practically no civilian casualties in Rafah” was also marked as “false”, though admittedly hyperbolic, but with an underlying reference to the fact that most casualties were Hamas fighters.

The third, however, was particularly problematic. To his statement that “Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its rule in Gaza” the cartoon said “sadly true”. 

Now what did that mean? That it is sad that Israel intends to eradicate a brutal organisation that not only threatens its citizens and exports terror, but runs a totalitarian regime that brooks no opposition and purposely brings death and destruction on to its population.

It seems that after all “pro-Palestine” is often code for “pro-Hamas”, with all its implications.

Sydney Kaye
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CARTOON: Netanyahu’s false reality

Friday, July 26 2024
Opinion
4 days ago

Israel aims to avoid all-out war in Lebanon retaliation, officials say

Reprisal on the cards after a rocket strike kills 12 children and teens in the occupied Golan Heights
World
1 day ago

Israel swears to hit Hezbollah hard after rocket kills 12 on football field

Hezbollah has denied any responsibility for the attack
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Botswana in a fix over De Beers ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Blitzboks winning bronze was good ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Performative victimhood aside, Zuma ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
VUSLAT BAYOGLU: How Gwede Mantashe can broaden ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Wanted: leaders to save Joburg
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Netanyahu outlines post-war Gaza plan in speech to US Congress

World / Americas

Joe Biden ‘passes torch to new generation’ to defend democracy

World / Americas

Israel launches new raids in Gaza as Netanyahu visits US

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.