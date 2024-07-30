Common sense tells us that Eskom has to do what is best for SA citizens. It cannot make itself subject to a set of rules that forces it to buy coal from a black-owned company that is offering coal of a similar quality at a significantly higher price than its competitors.
LETTER: Bill is unconstitutional
The Preferential Procurement Bill is clearly unconstitutional (“Procurement act evokes mixed reactions from business”, July 25).
Common sense tells us that Eskom has to do what is best for SA citizens. It cannot make itself subject to a set of rules that forces it to buy coal from a black-owned company that is offering coal of a similar quality at a significantly higher price than its competitors.
The benefit of making a handful of well-heeled black entrepreneurs super rich always has to be weighed against the harm the taxpayer is likely to suffer.
Perhaps it’s time to introduce a constitutional amendment that reminds government officials that it is always incumbent on them to use their common sense and apply their minds.
In Africa, one sometimes has to spell things out.
Terence Grant
Cape Town
