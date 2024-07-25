What is it about a certain kind of South African that defends Donald Trump, some even belonging to his cult?
You can nitpick as much as you like about the level of criminality, but there is no denying that he was blusteringly ineffective during his chaotic presidency, is and has always been dishonest and self-serving, continues to deny he lost the last election, and was complicit in the fake elector scheme to overturn it.
More to the point, he is bad news for anyone who is economically active in SA because of his America First trade rhetoric. That guff about there being no inflation or wars, and the best economy the world had ever seen, is either a matter of historical events and nothing to do with Trump, or just not true.
I venture to suggest that if Trump, with this track record and character, was a black politician rather than a white supremacist, the comments about him would be somewhat different.
LETTER: Trump bad news for SA
Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“New rules as Democrats fear liar convicted of fraud and sexual assault”, July 23).
