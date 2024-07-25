Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Neo-fascists anything but left wing

Comments about EFF and MK are like arguing that Putin belongs to the club because Russia was once communist

25 July 2024 - 18:36
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/SERGEI GUNEEV/REUTERS
John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“The sorry state of SA’s left”, July 24).

How on earth can neo-fascists such as the EFF and MK be described as left wing? That’s like trying to argue that Vladimir Putin under his system of oligarchs and terror is left wing, just because Russia once had a communist system.

Why does he think there are so many similarities between Donald Trump, Putin and Jacob Zuma? Their supporters also resonate on so many issues. Trump’s first words moments after his ear was perforated were “Fight, fight, fight”. That is the first reaction of all faux left wing revolutionaries.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

