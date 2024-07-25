Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kamala Harris worries Republicans

Her nomination as presidential candidate has re-energised the Democrats

25 July 2024 - 18:54
US vice-president Kamala Harris reacts during a campaign event in West Allis, Wisconsin, the US, July 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/VVINCENT ALBAN
The Republicans are clearly extremely worried by the prospect of Kamala Harris being the Democratic nominee for the US presidential election.

The leader of the House of Representatives, Michael Johnson, has even threatened legal action, claiming Kamala is not qualified to contest the elections against Donald Trump.

The Republicans now want to move the second presidential debate from ABC to Fox, hoping for moderators favourable to Trump.

Senator Ted Cruz has warned the Republicans against complacency, because Harris is going to be a formidable opponent. He asserts that she will be a combination of Oprah, Mother Teresa and Gandhi.

Harris’s imminent nomination as presidential candidate of the Democrats had re-energised the party, with record-setting online fundraising of $80m.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Kamala Harris likely to shake up US trade policy

Presumptive Democrat presidential candidate could take softer stance on China trade
Opinion
15 hours ago

Kamala Harris assails Trump and pledges unity in debut rally

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries endorse US vice-president after Biden ends his re-election campaign
World
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: SA has no small task regaining diplomatic ground

Pretoria’s position on Ukraine has irritated the Americans on both sides of their politics
Opinion
15 hours ago
