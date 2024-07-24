LETTER: Avoid tariff-subsidies route

The IMF’s July World Economic Outlook highlights the risks posed by “trade tariffs, alongside a scaling up of industrial policies worldwide”, generating “damaging cross‐border spillovers, as well as trigger retaliation, resulting in a costly race to the bottom”.
For a country such as SA — consistently and correctly pushing for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and dealing with stubborn domestic inflation — the temptation to follow the higher-tariffs, more-subsidies route is great, but should be resisted at most, if not all, turns.
As some countries (among them those that ought to do more to support the World Trade Organisation, multilateralism and freer trade, such as the US) adopt a more protectionist footing, partly to appeal to domestic voter support, trade tensions are more likely to increase.
With more tensions and protectionism comes greater policy uncertainty. Regional and global trade and economic zones and country communities might become more brittle, with governments trying to specialise as much as possible (through tariffs and ever greater subsidies and support for domestic industries) instead of recognising and supporting the value-for-value benefits that accompany more liberalised trade regimes.
Over time, should more friction afflict global trade the upside risk to inflation increases significantly. This will affect developing economies — relatively more reliant on complex, imported components and goods — more than it might other more developed economies.
In turn, costs and prices are kept higher than they otherwise would be, inhibiting economic growth, the organic development of competitive domestic businesses and industries, and having a negative effect on consumers’ choices and economic freedom of choice.
Chris Hattingh Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Avoid tariff-subsidies route
The IMF’s July World Economic Outlook highlights the risks posed by “trade tariffs, alongside a scaling up of industrial policies worldwide”, generating “damaging cross‐border spillovers, as well as trigger retaliation, resulting in a costly race to the bottom”.
For a country such as SA — consistently and correctly pushing for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and dealing with stubborn domestic inflation — the temptation to follow the higher-tariffs, more-subsidies route is great, but should be resisted at most, if not all, turns.
As some countries (among them those that ought to do more to support the World Trade Organisation, multilateralism and freer trade, such as the US) adopt a more protectionist footing, partly to appeal to domestic voter support, trade tensions are more likely to increase.
With more tensions and protectionism comes greater policy uncertainty. Regional and global trade and economic zones and country communities might become more brittle, with governments trying to specialise as much as possible (through tariffs and ever greater subsidies and support for domestic industries) instead of recognising and supporting the value-for-value benefits that accompany more liberalised trade regimes.
Over time, should more friction afflict global trade the upside risk to inflation increases significantly. This will affect developing economies — relatively more reliant on complex, imported components and goods — more than it might other more developed economies.
In turn, costs and prices are kept higher than they otherwise would be, inhibiting economic growth, the organic development of competitive domestic businesses and industries, and having a negative effect on consumers’ choices and economic freedom of choice.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ARINA MURESAN: Foreign policy is vital as relationships take years to broker
Standard Bank bats for SMMEs in African development
GERALD KATSENGA: Africa’s answer to the euro is closer than you think
JOHN MARÉ: African trade needs better strategy to drive development
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Poorest South Africans are paying for protectionism
Trump presidency expected to be bad news for SA
EV tariffs fall foul of global trade rules, China tells EU
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.