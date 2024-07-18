Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malema ignores history

Original ‘colonists’ of Africa and the world are all descendants of human cave dwellers on the Cape coast

18 July 2024 - 17:00
EFF president Julius Malema. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
In our nonracial constitutional democracy we all know there is, in our species, but one race on earth — the human “race” — and that all of the roughly 8-billion human inhabitants of this planet have blood that is the same colour.

It accordingly jars when EFF leader Julius Malema, a suspect in the VBS Mutual Bank implosion, jokes in poor taste in parliament about what he calls “white colonialists” outstaying their visa requirements after they landed at the Cape.

Research carried out at Nelson Mandela University and the University of Arizona reveals that if one goes back about 170,000 years the sole survivors of the ice age that had the planet in its grip were a resilient band of about 1,000 cave dwellers on our Southern Cape coast.

They survived the cold when the rest of humanity did not because fynbos, rich in carbs and nutrients, was unique to the coastal plain and as plentiful as the shellfish in the area. Their cosy and well-located caves protected them from the worst of the ice age winters.

The entire population of the planet has its roots in the area that now lies under the sea between Mossel Bay and Gqeberha, according to cutting-edge DNA research. The original “colonists” of Africa and the world are all descendants of those human cave dwellers.

Unity in diversity in SA is an objective of the preamble of our constitution, whether or not our ancestors left the Southern Cape. Malema has sworn to uphold the constitution. The country is more than big enough to accommodate all of its inhabitants.

Paul Hoffman
Accountability Now

