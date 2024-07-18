EFF president Julius Malema. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
In our nonracial constitutional democracy we all know there is, in our species, but one race on earth — the human “race” — and that all of the roughly 8-billion human inhabitants of this planet have blood that is the same colour.
It accordingly jars when EFF leader Julius Malema, a suspect in the VBS Mutual Bank implosion, jokes in poor taste in parliament about what he calls “white colonialists” outstaying their visa requirements after they landed at the Cape.
Research carried out at Nelson Mandela University and the University of Arizona reveals that if one goes back about 170,000 years the sole survivors of the ice age that had the planet in its grip were a resilient band of about 1,000 cave dwellers on our Southern Cape coast.
They survived the cold when the rest of humanity did not because fynbos, rich in carbs and nutrients, was unique to the coastal plain and as plentiful as the shellfish in the area. Their cosy and well-located caves protected them from the worst of the ice age winters.
The entire population of the planet has its roots in the area that now lies under the sea between Mossel Bay and Gqeberha, according to cutting-edge DNA research. The original “colonists” of Africa and the world are all descendants of those human cave dwellers.
Unity in diversity in SA is an objective of the preamble of our constitution, whether or not our ancestors left the Southern Cape. Malema has sworn to uphold the constitution. The country is more than big enough to accommodate all of its inhabitants.
Paul Hoffman Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Malema ignores history
Original ‘colonists’ of Africa and the world are all descendants of human cave dwellers on the Cape coast
In our nonracial constitutional democracy we all know there is, in our species, but one race on earth — the human “race” — and that all of the roughly 8-billion human inhabitants of this planet have blood that is the same colour.
It accordingly jars when EFF leader Julius Malema, a suspect in the VBS Mutual Bank implosion, jokes in poor taste in parliament about what he calls “white colonialists” outstaying their visa requirements after they landed at the Cape.
Research carried out at Nelson Mandela University and the University of Arizona reveals that if one goes back about 170,000 years the sole survivors of the ice age that had the planet in its grip were a resilient band of about 1,000 cave dwellers on our Southern Cape coast.
They survived the cold when the rest of humanity did not because fynbos, rich in carbs and nutrients, was unique to the coastal plain and as plentiful as the shellfish in the area. Their cosy and well-located caves protected them from the worst of the ice age winters.
The entire population of the planet has its roots in the area that now lies under the sea between Mossel Bay and Gqeberha, according to cutting-edge DNA research. The original “colonists” of Africa and the world are all descendants of those human cave dwellers.
Unity in diversity in SA is an objective of the preamble of our constitution, whether or not our ancestors left the Southern Cape. Malema has sworn to uphold the constitution. The country is more than big enough to accommodate all of its inhabitants.
Paul Hoffman
Accountability Now
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Law and politics after VBS collapse
IMRAAN BUCCUS: EFF and MK would sink democracy given half a chance
Payment of R5m and then R1m a month were paid to EFF, says jailed VBS boss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Law and politics after VBS collapse
IMRAAN BUCCUS: EFF and MK would sink democracy given half a chance
Payment of R5m and then R1m a month were paid to EFF, says jailed VBS boss
Impeached judge John Hlophe to sit on JSC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.