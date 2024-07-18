LETTER: Dehyphenated foreign policy needed

The International Court of Justice in The Hague. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
SA’s decision to drag Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with a false accusation of genocide has led to real consequences that could damage the country’s relationship with one of our biggest trading partners, the US.
In June the US House of Representatives passed a bill calling for the government to review its relations with SA, noting that SA sides with rogue nations and terrorists, including Hamas. Should the US Senate approve the review it would threaten the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), through which thousands of agricultural and manufacturing exporters have duty free access to the US.
Trade between the US and SA exceeds $26bn a year. The call for a review by legislators highlights how harmful SA’s foreign policy and stance on Israel is to our economy.
Later this month trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau will go on the defensive and use a meeting in the US on Agoa to push back and ask senators to ensure the bill isn’t passed to become law (“SA delegation to lobby against review of US relations” July 15).
However, this defensive posture would not have been necessary if SA had a more strategic and nuanced foreign policy. The country could consider adopting a dehyphenated foreign policy approach, particularly on the issue of Israel and the Palestinian territories.
A dehyphenated policy allows a country such as SA to maintain independent relations with specific countries based on their own strategic merits, rather than being determined by the conflicts or disagreements the specific countries may have with each other.
In essence, dehyphenation represents a pragmatic “both/and” approach to foreign policy, focusing on our country’s vital interests rather than an “either/or” ideology. This approach would benefit SA and its citizens.
Countries such as India have successfully implemented dehyphenation by supporting Palestinian statehood while also benefiting from Israel’s expertise in defence, technology and agriculture.
In the same way Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have established diplomatic relations with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, without breaking off contact with the Palestinians.
For SA, adopting a dehyphenated foreign policy could involve acknowledging the Palestinian people’s right to statehood, akin to India’s stance, while maintaining conciliatory relations and not continuing with the hostile case against Israel at the ICJ.
Instead, SA could share diplomatic ties with Israel and leverage its world-class advancements in water, solar, health, IT and agricultural technology. But SA would not turn away from providing aid or support to the Palestinians.
If SA had a more sensible foreign policy Tau wouldn’t need to use his first trip as trade, industry & competition minister to the US to convince them to maintain normal relationships with SA.
Rolene Marks SA Zionist Federation
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: Dehyphenated foreign policy needed
SA could acknowledge Palestine’ people’s right to statehood and share diplomatic ties with Israel
