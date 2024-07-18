Graeme Smith. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ POPPERFOTO/ PHILIP BROWN
It pains me to once again write to correct a deliberate distortion of the facts by your columnist, Neil Manthorp (“Big three mull future of Tests while SA players struggle for match time”, July 9).
He writes that “Graeme Smith was there representing SA”. Smith was indeed at the World Cricket Connects gathering at Lords on July 5, but he was there in his capacity as a member of the MCC cricket committee.
I was also there, in my capacity as chair of the Cricket SA (CSA) board and an International Cricket Council director, accompanied by CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki, facts Manthorp conveniently ignores in his tiresome crusade against the CSA leadership.
Lawson Naidoo Chair, Cricket SA
LETTER: Cricket correction
Columnist got his facts wrong
