Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cricket correction

Columnist got his facts wrong

18 July 2024 - 11:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Graeme Smith. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ POPPERFOTO/ PHILIP BROWN
Graeme Smith. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ POPPERFOTO/ PHILIP BROWN

It pains me to once again write to correct a deliberate distortion of the facts by your columnist, Neil Manthorp (“Big three mull future of Tests while SA players struggle for match time”, July 9).

He writes that “Graeme Smith was there representing SA”. Smith was indeed at the World Cricket Connects gathering at Lords on July 5, but he was there in his capacity as a member of the MCC cricket committee.

I was also there, in my capacity as chair of the Cricket SA (CSA) board and an International Cricket Council director, accompanied by CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki, facts Manthorp conveniently ignores in his tiresome crusade against the CSA leadership.

Lawson Naidoo
Chair, Cricket SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Law and politics after VBS collapse
Opinion / Editorials
2.
DENNIS DAVIS: Competition Commission aims too ...
Opinion
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Some quick wins possible ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Pick n Pay takes a step towards ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NANCY HOSSACK: No chasing investment rainbows ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.