LETTER: Quality newspapers improve the world

16 July 2024 - 16:46
Picture: 123RFsebra
With the pressures on printed newspapers seemingly mounting in the face of a move to digital, the Business Day editions of Monday and Tuesday reminded me how precious and rewarding the 20 minutes of each day is when I hide from the world behind a broadsheet.

Monday’s letters page was filled with debate and opinion; on each of the days the Life section was a joy to read; the pictures, layout and content was professional, and overall the paper has, in the past few months, been fresh and stimulating.

Newspapers — quality ones at least — make the world a better place.

What a pity it will be if the affected Media24 publications, including the informative City Press, should close. I would vote for a trade-off: rather sacrifice the amateurish and nonsensical Independent titles, which increasingly look as if they have been produced and compiled in a garage.

Their editorial content, obviously on orders from above, is completely out of touch with our exciting, new reality and shows us that sections of our society are not yet sold on the idea of progress, much less a unity government.

Good work, team Business Day.

Michael Hook
Parktown North

