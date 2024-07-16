LETTER: Money for jobs bound to be abused

New employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth announced in her budget debate that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would use workers’ money held by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to the tune of almost R24bn to try to create jobs.
This is a ludicrous screen that is destined to lead to the funds being pilfered and abused, as we have seen in the past. When governments create jobs they do so at enormous cost, and invariably the jobs are transient and unsustainable.
UIF funds held by the PIC should be used for more sustainable schemes, and properly invested to ensure entities under the department of employment & labour is properly run. The country’s workforce is completely exposed to a dysfunctional UIF and Compensation Fund.
Economists the world over have explained ad nauseam that the only sustainable jobs are those created by the private sector. If one does the maths it is glaringly obvious that the transient jobs created by governments cost hundreds of thousands of rand for each job.
For instance, Meth said R21m was spent to create 1,041 jobs for people with disabilities. These figures speak volumes. It is pitiful that only a little more than 1,000 jobs have been created in the past three years for people with disabilities.
The madness continues — the minister said the department has now allocated R184m towards 13 supported employment enterprises. It should be noted that these enterprises employ just under 1,100 people, and are hoping to employ another 150 people in the new financial year.
Is it not about time that our government realises that if deregulated the small business community could create these jobs, and many thousands more, at no cost to the government?
Michael Bagraim DA MP
