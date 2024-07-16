LETTER: Keeping BEE on track

It is encouraging to hear trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau assuring the nation that the government’s broad-based BEE policy will be kept on the rails (“Tau has chance to turn around trade & industry”, July 4. It inspires confidence that Tau in fact clarified his focus on accelerating the implementation of this policy.
This was necessary to counter a misleading narrative driven by self-absorbed liberals and their right-wing associates who seem not to have a pennyworth of understanding that colonialism and apartheid condemned black people to the current inequality, poverty and miserable living conditions.
It is this very white privilege that caused the education, health and economic disparities in the country. It cannot be overstated that BEE must remain a centrepiece of redress for black people to escape this designed servitude and its related trap of dependency.
One thing is for sure, BEE has aided some in gainful employment to transition into self-employment. Other professionals and executives were able to take advantage of the spate of empowerment deals. All of this stimulated an appetite for black people to venture into entrepreneurship and increase the pool of small businesses owned and managed by them.
The subsequent decline in growth of those businesses was due to the unbridled corruption, load-shedding and noncompliance with payments of suppliers within 30 days by various government departments. That has constrained small business development and directly affected the livelihoods of citizens.
It is therefore unimaginable to expect impoverished enterprises to advance as black industrialists in an unconducive environment that is weak on consequence management. The vicious cycle of nonpayment of invoices owed by the state for services duly rendered must be broken by this administration.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
