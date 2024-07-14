Opinion / Letters

LETTER: War in the DRC

A negotiating priority for our new international relations minister

14 July 2024 - 16:18
Maj Tolla Pieterse. Picture: SUPPLIED
You report on US ambassador to the UN Stephanie Sullivan saying that Rwanda has more than 4,000 soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including those with the M23 rebels, refers (“Death of SA army major in DRC pushes toll to eight”, July 10),

In the wake of Maj JC “Tolla” Pieterse’s death a week ago, bringing the death toll among SA National Defence Force troops to eight in the past five months, surely this should be top of the list of negotiating priorities for our new international relations minister?

President Cyril Ramaphosa also needs to get this made a priority by the AU, Southern African Development Community and the East African Community.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

