LETTER: Steenhuisen set up for failure

John Steenhuisen during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: MISHA JORDAAN
Despite the DA’s disappointing electoral results, John Steenhuisen has shown integrity, courage and oratorical skill as the party’s chief whip and leader.
However, as agriculture minister, in the words of renowned management consultant and author Peter Drucker his success “will not be defined by making speeches, attributes or being liked, but by results”.
Our SA agricultural industry is not in good shape and has been adversely affected by years of the ANC-led government’s incompetence and failure to provide an enabling environment for real growth, expanded opportunities for existing and emerging participants and increased levels of investor confidence.
Among others, unreliable electricity and water supply, deteriorating road and rail networks and dysfunctional ports, a confrontational and at times irresponsible labour corps, safety and security issues and looting of funds destined for the sector, collapse of state institutions serving the industry and the erratic, poorly considered land reform proposals of the ANC, EFF and MK — including expropriation without compensation — have all contributed to the industry’s inability to realise its potential as a value generator for our economy and its beneficiaries.
As a stand-alone minister and without a dramatic improvement in the performance and co-operation of his cabinet colleagues and their deployed cadres, the industry will continue to go backwards. Steenhuisen will be the fall guy (perhaps secretly hoped for by the cash-in-couch president), and may well find another reason to regret the decision to accept Ramaphosa’s ministerial chalice — the loss of his status as leader of the opposition.
David Gant Kenilworth
