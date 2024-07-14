Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lead by example

14 July 2024 - 17:04
Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
The government of national unity (GNU) must lead by example and cut expenditure on luxuries such as lunches during parliamentary sittings and portfolio committee meetings with immediate effect.

Focus must always remain on service delivery and putting the needs of South Africans first. Leaders and public representatives should all strive — and be proud — to set this example and show how small sacrifices on their part can have an enormous impact, to the benefit of the citizens they serve.

This is especially relevant at present when considering the harsh winter and inclement weather that has hit South Africans across the country, and where so many struggle daily to survive and provide for themselves and their families.

Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha

