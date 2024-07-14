Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
The government of national unity (GNU) must lead by example and cut expenditure on luxuries such as lunches during parliamentary sittings and portfolio committee meetings with immediate effect.
Focus must always remain on service delivery and putting the needs of South Africans first. Leaders and public representatives should all strive — and be proud — to set this example and show how small sacrifices on their part can have an enormous impact, to the benefit of the citizens they serve.
This is especially relevant at present when considering the harsh winter and inclement weather that has hit South Africans across the country, and where so many struggle daily to survive and provide for themselves and their families.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Lead by example
The government of national unity (GNU) must lead by example and cut expenditure on luxuries such as lunches during parliamentary sittings and portfolio committee meetings with immediate effect.
Focus must always remain on service delivery and putting the needs of South Africans first. Leaders and public representatives should all strive — and be proud — to set this example and show how small sacrifices on their part can have an enormous impact, to the benefit of the citizens they serve.
This is especially relevant at present when considering the harsh winter and inclement weather that has hit South Africans across the country, and where so many struggle daily to survive and provide for themselves and their families.
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
No excuses; the GNU must get going, says Busa’s Khulekani Mathe
ZINGISWA LOSI: Key interventions needed to grow the economy
HILARY JOFFE: SA rerating may have to wait until GNU earns its stripes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.