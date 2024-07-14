LETTER: Hlophe on JSC is improper

John Hlophe at the swearing-in ceremony of MK Party members at Goodhope Chamber in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
It defies logic and comprehension that impeached former Western Cape judge president and serial bad apple John Hlophe can still qualify to sit as an “honourable member” in SA’s parliament. But it requires a complete suspension of disbelief to appreciate that he can also serve on the Judicial Service Commission. This with ANC, IFP, ActionSA, UDM, Build One SA and Rise Mzansi support.
Hlope’s presence in parliament debases the institution even further and makes a complete mockery of all who claim to serve there. It is nuts! This is why people have given up on politics and politicians. Uprisings and revolutions have started for less.
Worst of all, the DA’s six newly minted ministers in the GNU, plus its deputy ministers and deputy speakers, all appear to go along with this travesty and have done nothing to stop the madness by telling their ANC buddies in cabinet that this is a no-go, redline issue.
Unbelievably, Hlophe is far from being alone in a parliament of gangsters, thieves, fraudsters, racists, bank robbers, liars and other rogues. But I believe his presence — in parliament and on the JSC — is the most obscene and unacceptable.
Mark Lowe Durban
