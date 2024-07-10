LETTER: Gauteng needs officials fit for purpose

Mayibuye Primary School under construction in Johannesburg, November 7 2023. Picture: ANONIO MUCHAVE
The ANC-led Gauteng government backtracking on its decision to hold a formal inquiry into the shoddy workmanship at Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa means officials who are responsible for squandering taxpayers’ money will not be held to account.
This is despite receiving approval from the speaker of the Gauteng provincial legislature for the inquiry to be held. This is a clear indication that the government is undermining the institution that has a mandate to protect the interests of Gauteng residents.
The public protector’s report released recently found that various forms of maladministration, undue delays and irregularities occurred during the construction of the school. The facility remained unused for seven years.
Poor project management, planning and collaboration by the province’s education and infrastructure departments resulted in the school being built on a sewer line, as well as surrounding properties encroaching on the site. The resolution of these issues resulted in delays and additional costs that are prohibited by the Public Finance Management Act.
The public protector has instructed the Gauteng infrastructure development department to provide her office within 60 days from the date of receipt of the report with a project plan indicating how and when the completion of the remaining external civil works will be finalised.
The department is notorious for not completing infrastructure projects on time and within budget. This is one of many projects that cost the taxpayers of Gauteng a premium because of wastage and inefficiency.
The DA reiterates its demand that the Gauteng government only appoint officials who are fit for purpose.
Alan Fuchs, MPL DA Gauteng shadow infrastructure development MEC
