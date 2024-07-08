Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Help is at hand for SMMEs

08 July 2024 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Ian Ferguson makes an impassioned plea for formal political, organised labour and big business structures to understand the requirements of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to start, survive and grow (“Ask small business owners about jobs”, July 4).

I have some good news for him. The DA has appointed a former shadow small business development minister (me) and a brilliant young economist, Mlondi Mdluli, to the portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition.

We will engage the department, organised labour, big business and other ministries in the economic cluster to encourage a conducive environment for the entire economy to thrive, including SMMEs.

The DA’s economic policy document, released in April, has a laser focus on growing the economy, unleashing enterprise and creating jobs. We will lobby for the implementation thereof in the interest of small businesses and job creation. No longer will the voices of SMMEs be lost in the wilderness.

Toby Chance
DA MP

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Ask small business owners about jobs

Efficient labour market is result of efficient business environment for SMMEs
Opinion
4 days ago

Ispa calls for less red tape for small internet service providers

‘It seems wrong that an emerging ISP has largely the same compliance obligations as Telkom or Vodacom,’ says Ispa chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal
Companies
1 week ago

FREE TO READ | SMMEs' role in the economy examined

In this inaugural issue of our new magazine, we try to answer the many questions small business owners have to help them thrive
Business
1 month ago

PODCAST | SMMEs: how to navigate legal red tape while on the hunt for funding

Host Evan Pickworth interviews Thabang Hleza, the head of investments at Masisizane
Business
1 month ago
