Ian Ferguson makes an impassioned plea for formal political, organised labour and big business structures to understand the requirements of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to start, survive and grow (“Ask small business owners about jobs”, July 4).
I have some good news for him. The DA has appointed a former shadow small business development minister (me) and a brilliant young economist, Mlondi Mdluli, to the portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition.
We will engage the department, organised labour, big business and other ministries in the economic cluster to encourage a conducive environment for the entire economy to thrive, including SMMEs.
The DA’s economic policy document, released in April, has a laser focus on growing the economy, unleashing enterprise and creating jobs. We will lobby for the implementation thereof in the interest of small businesses and job creation. No longer will the voices of SMMEs be lost in the wilderness.
Toby Chance DA MP
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Help is at hand for SMMEs
Ian Ferguson makes an impassioned plea for formal political, organised labour and big business structures to understand the requirements of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to start, survive and grow (“Ask small business owners about jobs”, July 4).
I have some good news for him. The DA has appointed a former shadow small business development minister (me) and a brilliant young economist, Mlondi Mdluli, to the portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition.
We will engage the department, organised labour, big business and other ministries in the economic cluster to encourage a conducive environment for the entire economy to thrive, including SMMEs.
The DA’s economic policy document, released in April, has a laser focus on growing the economy, unleashing enterprise and creating jobs. We will lobby for the implementation thereof in the interest of small businesses and job creation. No longer will the voices of SMMEs be lost in the wilderness.
Toby Chance
DA MP
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ask small business owners about jobs
Ispa calls for less red tape for small internet service providers
FREE TO READ | SMMEs' role in the economy examined
PODCAST | SMMEs: how to navigate legal red tape while on the hunt for funding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FREE TO READ | SMMEs' role in the economy examined
PODCAST | SMMEs: how to navigate legal red tape while on the hunt for funding
Self-reliant business incubators key to growing sustainable SMMEs
MTN expands its offering to the small businesses lending market
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.