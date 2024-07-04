Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Revisit trade policy

Tariffs run risk of entering ‘tit-for-tat’ territory

04 July 2024 - 18:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Peter Bruce’s most recent column (“Here’s hoping government sees the light over industrial policy”, July 4) refers.

Tariffs (and other forms of protectionist trade and industrial policy) run the risk of entering “tit-for-tat” territory. If well timed, limited and supportive of industries or products that provide a real global competitive advantage and create skills and jobs, a case can be made for some measure of tariffs.

Crucially though, if tariffs are imposed underlying structural drivers of high costs (such as load-shedding, logistics bottlenecks, rigid labour markets and other administered prices) are not addressed, the government runs the risk of simply propping up uncompetitive players, and less-than-ideally priced goods.

A new 10% import duty — instituted on solar PV panels, cells and modules brought into the country, gazetted and signed by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on June 28 — forms part of a (then) mineral resources & energy department plan for the renewable energy industry. The plan aims to create 25,000 jobs by 2030 and foster R15bn in new investment.

The ultimate worth of a policy — in this case tariffs — should be measured not by its intentions (however noble) but by its effects. If higher costs and (a handful, if that many) uncompetitive players result, the tariffs and other areas of trade policy should be investigated and possibly jettisoned.

Should a tariff not bring imported panels to parity with locally manufactured products it will ultimately just be a pernicious device. Capital costs, infrastructural impediments, crime, business-friendliness; all these factors, and those mentioned earlier, affect local businesses’ ability to grow, innovate and provide competitive services and products.

If the new government does not make progress in at least some of these areas aggressive industrial policy is only of ultimate benefit to large players that can influence policy choices in their favour. 

Chris Hattingh 
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Trade authority slaps 10% duty on solar panel imports

There is concern the customs duty will increase the cost of renewable energy for local businesses and households
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Tau has chance to turn around trade & industry

Department should focus on making it easy to do business and invest
Opinion
13 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Here’s hoping government sees the light over industrial policy

The optimism over Ebrahim Patel’s imposition of an import duty on solar panels is just wild
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Here’s hoping government sees the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Tau has chance to turn around trade & ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
HILARY JOFFE: After the euphoria, a dose of GNU ...
Opinion
4.
MATLALA SETLHALOGILE: ANC Gauteng is pursuing ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Former Pick n Pay CEO’s golden ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

JONNY COHEN: SA’s foreign policy is poised to embrace changing landscape

Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: After the euphoria, a dose of GNU reality settles in for the ...

Opinion

NEVA MAKGETLA: Poor households also need their place in the sun

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.