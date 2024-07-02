LETTER: Now comes real test

Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
As a national manifesto of principles, policies and priorities that should be applicable for the governance of SA, the government of national unity (GNU) statement of intent is an apposite document.
However, its contents reveal nothing new, and with a few exceptions it is not much more than a broad compilation of the lofty promises, pronouncements and offerings to potential supporters of the parties and their leaders in the run-up to the elections.
Its only value lies in the extent to which those principles, policies and promises are considered binding and are actually implemented by the parties within the GNU, in a manner that enjoys the approval of those that gave them electoral support.
In these circumstances it will be interesting whether the DA intends to continue with its criminal charges against vice-president Paul Mashatile, and whether the contempt of court ruling against the ANC and its secretary-general in respect of delivering cadre deployment papers will be pursued, and how its stance against the National Health Insurance scheme, BEE, Hamas, expropriation without compensation and so many other policies and practices of the ANC to which the DA has hitherto been diametrically opposed, have been affected by its presence in the new, ridiculously bloated cabinet.
There have also been countless DA-supported calls for investigations into the Takatso/SAA deal, the ANC using state funds for party political purposes, and previous vociferous criticism of many current members of cabinet.
Most patriotic South Africans support the notion of a government capable of generating unified momentum towards economic growth, civil stability and enhanced morality, but the veil of secrecy about the GNU negotiations, cabinet and other appointments and many other controversial issues will have to be lifted soon if there is to be the necessary level of public trust in our political establishments and their leaders.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Now comes real test
National manifesto’s value lies in implementation of its principles, policies and promises
As a national manifesto of principles, policies and priorities that should be applicable for the governance of SA, the government of national unity (GNU) statement of intent is an apposite document.
However, its contents reveal nothing new, and with a few exceptions it is not much more than a broad compilation of the lofty promises, pronouncements and offerings to potential supporters of the parties and their leaders in the run-up to the elections.
Its only value lies in the extent to which those principles, policies and promises are considered binding and are actually implemented by the parties within the GNU, in a manner that enjoys the approval of those that gave them electoral support.
In these circumstances it will be interesting whether the DA intends to continue with its criminal charges against vice-president Paul Mashatile, and whether the contempt of court ruling against the ANC and its secretary-general in respect of delivering cadre deployment papers will be pursued, and how its stance against the National Health Insurance scheme, BEE, Hamas, expropriation without compensation and so many other policies and practices of the ANC to which the DA has hitherto been diametrically opposed, have been affected by its presence in the new, ridiculously bloated cabinet.
There have also been countless DA-supported calls for investigations into the Takatso/SAA deal, the ANC using state funds for party political purposes, and previous vociferous criticism of many current members of cabinet.
Most patriotic South Africans support the notion of a government capable of generating unified momentum towards economic growth, civil stability and enhanced morality, but the veil of secrecy about the GNU negotiations, cabinet and other appointments and many other controversial issues will have to be lifted soon if there is to be the necessary level of public trust in our political establishments and their leaders.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.