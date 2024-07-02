ANC supporters fly a party flag. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Our president spoke glibly about the outcome of the election and what it was the people clearly wanted. They did not want a two-party state but quite obviously a form of coalition government that placed the needs and aspirations of the people first.
And what was it that our dear president did? He quite clearly placed the needs and interests of the ANC first, and I suggest this was demonstrably devious and a slap in the face for the people.
By my reckoning there were about 75 ministers and deputy ministers nominated in the cabinet announcement. To deliver on his commitment to the people I believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should have allocated six to eight cabinet posts to the smaller parties in the GNU and then fairly split the remaining posts in the ratio of 40/22 between the ANC and the DA.
By allocating about three-quarters of the cabinet posts to ANC appointees Ramaphosa seems to have conveniently forgotten that the ANC did not win the election, and that the allocation of cabinet posts was not a gift of the ANC for its cadres and cronies.
Another great opportunity missed.
Geoff Mansell Hyde Park
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC interests remain first
Ramaphosa has forgotten that the allocation of cabinet posts was not a gift of the ANC
Our president spoke glibly about the outcome of the election and what it was the people clearly wanted. They did not want a two-party state but quite obviously a form of coalition government that placed the needs and aspirations of the people first.
And what was it that our dear president did? He quite clearly placed the needs and interests of the ANC first, and I suggest this was demonstrably devious and a slap in the face for the people.
By my reckoning there were about 75 ministers and deputy ministers nominated in the cabinet announcement. To deliver on his commitment to the people I believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should have allocated six to eight cabinet posts to the smaller parties in the GNU and then fairly split the remaining posts in the ratio of 40/22 between the ANC and the DA.
By allocating about three-quarters of the cabinet posts to ANC appointees Ramaphosa seems to have conveniently forgotten that the ANC did not win the election, and that the allocation of cabinet posts was not a gift of the ANC for its cadres and cronies.
Another great opportunity missed.
Geoff Mansell
Hyde Park
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.