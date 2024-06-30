Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Growth and jobs

30 June 2024 - 16:54
Picture: REUTERS
Your editorial opinion refers (“To get jobs we need growth”, June 27). It is true that economic growth will lead to further jobs, but that is not the only factor. Even without growth it could be argued that the creation of jobs in itself will lead to growth.

As a labour lawyer over the past almost 40 years I’ve worked with many small businesses in the Western Cape, which have to a large degree been on an investment strike. Invariably, small business owners have felt that SA's labour laws and the onerous regulations attached to the various pieces of legislation have been extremely negative to their viability.

Small businesses have decried the enforcement of the bargaining council system and the extremely difficult task of dismissing employees who are not productive. After years of discussion with literally thousands of business owners, it is clear to me that the deregulation of the small business sector would immediately lead to job creation, which will lead to greater turnover and profit.

These businesses are waiting for such a chance. In other words, I would change the headline of your editorial to: “To get growth we need jobs”.

Michael Bagraim
DA MP

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DONDO MOGAJANE: Business leaders must shake off apathy and act boldly on our youth crisis

Almost two-thirds of South Africans are younger than 34. Yet the latest figures from Stats SA reveal that a staggering 45.5% of youth are unemployed
Opinion
12 hours ago

Hidden costs of infrastructure failures 'hamper mining industry'

Minerals Council CEO calls for reforms in energy, logistics and anti-corruption measures
Economy
3 days ago

Nato picks Netherlands' Mark Rutte as next secretary-general

Rutte hails defence alliance as 'cornerstone of collective security'
World
4 days ago
