SA did not decline to sign the communiqué due to the presence of Israel at the summit — even if that may be a contributing factor. The ANC and SA are simply allies of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and have repeatedly shown support for Russia’s war effort.
This was seen in the war games between Russia and SA in early 2023, a corrupt nuclear deal, SA’s refusal to truly condemn the unjust invasion of Ukraine, and perhaps even in SA and Russia’s membership in the Brics bloc.
The Lady R saga was also a red flag. The ship, reported by the US ambassador to be carrying arms to Russia, was “cleared” after an internal investigation, which is the same as a criminal investigating themselves and finding themselves not guilty.
SA under the ANC is firmly a Russian ally and will not act in any way to jeopardise the relationship with Putin. No wonder some US policymakers want to reduce ties with SA.
I also take exception to Fritz’s condemnation of Israel. Israel is fighting a justified war against a state that actively engaged in mass violence and kidnapping of its civilian population. Any nation with the capacity to act would be acting the same as Israel today. Gazan civilian deaths are on Hamas’ head, as it caused the war and continues to use civilians as human shields.
Fritz has good points when it comes to SA changing its foreign policy, but I urge against simplistic thinking and knee-jerk condemnation of Israel, and to recognise that a truly moral SA foreign policy would see us supporting Ukraine and Israel against their aggressors.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC is an ally of Russia
Nicole Fritz gives the ANC and SA government too much credit in her article (“SA’s foreign policy needs reboot after Ukraine misstep”, June 27).
SA did not decline to sign the communiqué due to the presence of Israel at the summit — even if that may be a contributing factor. The ANC and SA are simply allies of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and have repeatedly shown support for Russia’s war effort.
This was seen in the war games between Russia and SA in early 2023, a corrupt nuclear deal, SA’s refusal to truly condemn the unjust invasion of Ukraine, and perhaps even in SA and Russia’s membership in the Brics bloc.
The Lady R saga was also a red flag. The ship, reported by the US ambassador to be carrying arms to Russia, was “cleared” after an internal investigation, which is the same as a criminal investigating themselves and finding themselves not guilty.
SA under the ANC is firmly a Russian ally and will not act in any way to jeopardise the relationship with Putin. No wonder some US policymakers want to reduce ties with SA.
I also take exception to Fritz’s condemnation of Israel. Israel is fighting a justified war against a state that actively engaged in mass violence and kidnapping of its civilian population. Any nation with the capacity to act would be acting the same as Israel today. Gazan civilian deaths are on Hamas’ head, as it caused the war and continues to use civilians as human shields.
Fritz has good points when it comes to SA changing its foreign policy, but I urge against simplistic thinking and knee-jerk condemnation of Israel, and to recognise that a truly moral SA foreign policy would see us supporting Ukraine and Israel against their aggressors.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NICOLE FRITZ: SA’s foreign policy needs reboot after Ukraine misstep
LETTER: Pandor’s dubious legacy
LETTER: Pandor pushed own ideas
ROWAN POLOVIN: GNU offers chance for foreign policy shift
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
RICHARD PITHOUSE: Hopes for subordination to the West will be frustrated
LETTER: Pandor’s brilliant service
JAMES VAN DEN HEEVER: Commentator misses the mark over global order
LETTER: Act of slaughter in Rafah
NICOLE FRITZ: Institutions of global order such as ICC are under sustained ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.