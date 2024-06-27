Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor’s dubious legacy

27 June 2024 - 15:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Naledi Pandor. Picture: DIRCO
Naledi Pandor. Picture: DIRCO

To throw a couple more cents into the debate around the legacy of Naledi Pandor, I hope it’s not too hyperbolic to say this is an argument less about a particular politician and more about an overall outlook on the current state of the world.

In particular, Terry Crawford-Browne’s assertion that “the era of European colonialism is collapsing” is part of an extremely worrying anti-Western trend where the obvious, undeniable evils of European colonialism have been conflated with European liberal-democracy and enlightenment values (“Pandor’s brilliant service”, June 23). Western civilisation may have its flaws, but it’s infinitely better than the anti-Western alternatives Pandor and her supporters embrace.

Anyone raised with traditional, liberal moral values would be appalled, for example, by Pandor sending her support to Hamas after the Islamist terror group invaded Israel and committed the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust. But from an anti-Western viewpoint, whereby anything associated with Western Europe or the US is inherently evil, Pandor becomes a hero.

Under anti-Westernism, her forsaking America or Britain for communist China, Vladimir Putin’s Russia or the Islamic Republic of Iran isn’t seen as embracing anti-liberal barbarism but, ironically, as a defiant rejection of “colonialism”. It’s only under this philosophy that a defensive war against openly genocidal radical Islamists can be called a “genocide” or that oppressive regimes such as the Islamic Republic or Hamas can be celebrated as “freedom fighters”.

Do we want SA to be a country that embraces the liberal democratic values on which it was founded in 1994, or do we want it to go the way of Iran or Russia? I would think the answer is obvious, but as long as someone like Pandor isn’t just empowered but venerated, the closer we get to falling on the wrong side of history.      

Ilan Preskovsky
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MIA SWART: SA should step up to help the people of Sudan

Based on the number of civilian deaths and the number of internally displaced people, now at 9-million, Sudan is Africa’s biggest crisis
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Pandor’s brilliant service

SA’s prestige and esteem have soared internationally
Opinion
4 days ago

RICHARD PITHOUSE: Hopes for subordination to the West will be frustrated

Rowan Polovin ignores double standard of affirming democracy at home while often denying it abroad
Opinion
12 hours ago

How Ramaphosa’s cabinet is shaping up

The president is set to intensify consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive
National
6 days ago

LETTER: Mealy-mouthed Pandor

When Russia attacked Ukraine former foreign minister refused to sanction the aggression
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Pandor pushed own ideas

Foreign minister damaged SA’s international reputation
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: ANC holds its nose as it frets over ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: IMF trade-offs and social ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Coronation vs Sars case is a victory ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
RICHARD PITHOUSE: Hopes for subordination to the ...
Opinion
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas could cobble together an ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MIA SWART: SA should step up to help the people of Sudan

Opinion

LETTER: Pandor’s brilliant service

Opinion / Letters

RICHARD PITHOUSE: Hopes for subordination to the West will be frustrated

Opinion

LETTER: Mealy-mouthed Pandor

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor pushed own ideas

Opinion / Letters

ROWAN POLOVIN: GNU offers chance for foreign policy shift

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.