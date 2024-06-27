Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expand property rights

27 June 2024 - 15:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Prominent agricultural economist and Business Day columnist Wandile Sihlobo has drawn attention to the potential for the government of national unity (GNU) to leverage the agricultural economy for economic growth and development, and warned against making it “a casualty of populist politics”.

We would second this. Agriculture occupies a strategic place in our economy, and the sector has demonstrated enormous resilience and innovation in a harsh and often hostile environment. But a large element of this has come from the state itself. This is not just about its flawed stewardship of infrastructure and its inability to exercise satisfactory disease control, but also a deliberate policy agenda to abridge property rights.

The proposed constitutional amendment may have failed, but other elements — such as the Expropriation Bill — endure. So too has the effective refusal to grant ownership to millions of households under traditional authority, and to recipients of landholding through redistribution programmes. Whether this can be termed “populist” or the outgrowth of deep-seated ideological impulses, the danger to the sector has been and remains much the same.

The success of whatever GNU eventually comes into being will be bound to its ability to maintain a pragmatic, future-focused policy orientation. This will require some difficult and painful choices, and abandoning policy trajectories that have undermined the growth prospects SA desperately needs.

Protecting property rights — and expanding them — would be a tangible demonstration of this.

Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PODCAST: Achieving inclusive growth in SA’s agriculture under the GNU

This is a sector that should offer an avenue of convergence across the political spectrum: it is crucial for rural development, food security, and ...
News & Fox
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: ANC holds its nose as it frets over ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: IMF trade-offs and social ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Coronation vs Sars case is a victory ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
RICHARD PITHOUSE: Hopes for subordination to the ...
Opinion
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas could cobble together an ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PODCAST: Achieving inclusive growth in SA’s agriculture under the GNU

News & Fox

Agribusiness confidence at lowest since global financial crisis

Economy

PODCAST: SA sees a 20% rise in agricultural trade surplus in the first quarter ...

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.