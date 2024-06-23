What a mishmash of blabber, including this: “All that matters is the overall rate of unemployment. The [government of national unity] should commit itself to a hard target of 25% in three years and 20% by the next election in 2029.”
LETTER: State-made jobs don’t last
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“DA has work cut out finding common ground with unions”, June 20).
What a mishmash of blabber, including this: “All that matters is the overall rate of unemployment. The [government of national unity] should commit itself to a hard target of 25% in three years and 20% by the next election in 2029.”
Surely even Bruce is aware that government-created jobs are seldom lasting or effective, particularly in SA where much of the increasing borrowing goes to fund bloated “government”, aka ANC salaries.
He may be trying to say government should facilitate this job improvement, but then, instead of swinging at the DA as usual, tell us how.
The German example is a good one, though SA’s unions are mostly too venal and self-interested to follow it, and this is just a microcosm of the ANC.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
