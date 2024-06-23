Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pandor’s brilliant service

23 June 2024 - 16:40
Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS
Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS

Contrary to Nicholas Woode-Smith’s perspective, SA’s prestige and esteem have soared internationally thanks to Naledi Pandor and the department of international relations & co-operative governance’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (“Pandor pushed down ideas”, June 20).

Judge Navi Pillay of the UN Human Rights Council has further added to SA’s stature with her report on Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

It is time for Woode-Smith to realise that the 500-year era of European colonialism is fast collapsing, and that the US and UK are now the only Western governments still complicit in Israel’s barbaric genocide. Just as both the US and UK dumped apartheid SA when “apartheid became too much hassle”, so the same fate beckons for Israel.

The benefits of SA’s membership of Brics and the “global South” far exceed the benefits of the US’s African Growth & Opportunity Act, not to mention the economic plundering of Africa for which both the US and UK are notorious.

Israel has lost its war against Palestine, yet is threatening a second front of war against Lebanon. The Israeli economy is already in severe decline, and may shortly face collapse. 

The Israeli Defence Forces may excel in bombing houses, hospitals and schools, starving or murdering civilians, but have proved pretty useless in battle. Thousands of Israelis with dual citizenships are emigrating.

Thank you Dr Pandor for your brilliant service to our country.

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Pandor pushed own ideas

Foreign minister damaged SA’s international reputation
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Mealy-mouthed Pandor

When Russia attacked Ukraine former foreign minister refused to sanction the aggression
Opinion
3 days ago

How Ramaphosa’s cabinet is shaping up

The president is set to intensify consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive
National
2 days ago

ROWAN POLOVIN: GNU offers chance for foreign policy shift

ANC government’s ideologically driven foreign policy operates against the interests of our people
Opinion
2 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA needs a political and intellectual heavyweight to replace Pandor as foreign minister

Minister must balance pressures from Luthuli House and the Union Buildings with the department’s needs
Opinion
4 days ago

SA accedes to apartheid convention, decades after regime opposed it

Signing the convention could underpin SA’s international action against racial discrimination
National
5 days ago
