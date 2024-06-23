President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
So, we await the appointments in the government of national unity (GNU), with the ANC narrative acknowledging that this will provide oversight and checks and balances for the new government.
In plain language, this surely means there has been an absence of oversight and checks and balances on power for the past 30 years, which has broken the country. When will the people wake up to this fact?
Of course, nothing has changed yet. I know people applying for mineral rights and mining licences who are still being asked to pay bribes to mineral resources & energy department officials.
So what now? Who do we report ongoing corruption to in the GNU? I am not convinced this is going to work.
Andy Clay Via email
LETTER: Not convinced GNU will work
Nothing has changed yet as bribes are still being solicited from those seeking licences
