LETTER: MK MPs want slice of pie
Your editorial opinion refers (“Time to grow up,” June 21).
I could have told you the MK party would not boycott parliament for long. As soon as its prospective MPs realised how much they were losing out financially, they were bound to want to take up their seats.
Principle be damned, it’s also now their turn to eat. As far as being in opposition is concerned, they talk such rubbish (I doubt they even believe what they say) that they even out-EFF the EFF. And that is really difficult.
Jacob Zuma’s speciality is his ability to use Stalingrad tactics to frustrate his opponents — not an ability that will be at all useful as an opposition leader in a constitutional democracy.
His power lies outside parliament, so we should not be surprised if he resorts to actions outside it to further press his political agenda and ambitions.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
