LETTER: MK MPs want slice of pie

23 June 2024 - 16:53
A MK supporter is shown during by-elections at Mnamfu in Umzumbe Ward 19, KwaZulu-Natal south coast. File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Your editorial opinion refers (“Time to grow up,” June 21).

I could have told you the MK party would not boycott parliament for long. As soon as its prospective MPs realised how much they were losing out financially, they were bound to want to take up their seats.

Principle be damned, it’s also now their turn to eat. As far as being in opposition is concerned, they talk such rubbish (I doubt they even believe what they say) that they even out-EFF the EFF. And that is really difficult.

Jacob Zuma’s speciality is his ability to use Stalingrad tactics to frustrate his opponents — not an ability that will be at all useful as an opposition leader in a constitutional democracy.

His power lies outside parliament, so we should not be surprised if he resorts to actions outside it to further press his political agenda and ambitions.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

