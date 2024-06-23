I would deal with this problem by inserting a sunset clause into all BEE/affirmative action legislation, say two years starting on the day the government of national unity (GNU) was formed.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: BEE sunset clause
John Davenport writes that “if the DA decides affirmative action is a deal-breaker, compromise becomes far more difficult” (“What the ANC-DA coalition can learn from a marriage counsellor”, June 20).
I would deal with this problem by inserting a sunset clause into all BEE/affirmative action legislation, say two years starting on the day the government of national unity (GNU) was formed.
After two years all BEE and affirmative action laws would then be scrapped. This gives the beneficiaries of these policies two more years of mollycoddling, and an end date for those who are being discriminated against because they are not black.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.