LETTER: It’s a moderate coalition

20 June 2024 - 05:00
I find it hard to believe that the opinions expressed by Duma Gqubule in his most recent column are real (“Dystopian future awaits under right-wing coalition”, June 18).

His characterisation of the ANC-DA coalition as right-wing and radical is simply incorrect. This is a moderate coalition in which practical ideology can be used for the genuine good of all citizens of SA, and will be particularly uplifting for those who became even poorer than they already were during the ill-fated Zuma years.

Success always comes from hard work, discipline and ethical behaviour, and the less radical and more aligned policy is to 80% of the population, the greater the buy-in, success and upliftment of everyone will be.

The more radical strategies of the “radical economic transformation” type parties will in fact lead to greater unemployment via accelerated economic decline, as in places such as Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

The poor will become destitute, while the entitled few become super-wealthy in their security enclaves. Everything in moderation... except moderation.

Mauritz van den Heever
Via BusinessLIVE

DUMA GQUBULE: Dystopian future awaits under right-wing coalition

ANC-DA tie-up will result in five more years of declining GDP and soaring unemployment
