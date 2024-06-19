Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mealy-mouthed Pandor

19 June 2024 - 17:45
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: DIRCO
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: DIRCO

Yacoob Abba Omar’s praise for former foreign minister Naledi Pandor “committing to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war” cannot be left unanswered (“SA needs a political and intellectual heavyweight to replace Pandor as foreign minister”, June 18).

What journalistic sleight of hand! When Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine Pandor refused to sanction this act of mindless aggression. Instead this woman cowered under pressure from the ANC to issue a mealy-mouthed statement that SA wished a peaceful resolution could be found, much like someone wringing their hands at seeing the red nuclear button being pressed.

It was utterly embarrassing. What a hideous sell-out by this failed cadre whose first instinct was to condemn Putin, but then buckled to the hammer-and-sickle instead.

We can only pray that the DA has the influence in the new government to insure someone who puts the free market rather than voodoo socialism front and centre is appointed to this position.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA needs a political and intellectual heavyweight to replace Pandor as foreign minister

Minister must balance pressures from Luthuli House and the Union Buildings with the department’s needs
Opinion
15 hours ago

SA accedes to apartheid convention, decades after regime opposed it

Signing the convention could underpin SA’s international action against racial discrimination
National
2 days ago

Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on ‘urgent’ situation in Gaza

Talks in Jordan to address Palestinian war zone's need for humanitarian assistance
National
1 week ago
