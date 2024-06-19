What journalistic sleight of hand! When Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine Pandor refused to sanction this act of mindless aggression. Instead this woman cowered under pressure from the ANC to issue a mealy-mouthed statement that SA wished a peaceful resolution could be found, much like someone wringing their hands at seeing the red nuclear button being pressed.
It was utterly embarrassing. What a hideous sell-out by this failed cadre whose first instinct was to condemn Putin, but then buckled to the hammer-and-sickle instead.
We can only pray that the DA has the influence in the new government to insure someone who puts the free market rather than voodoo socialism front and centre is appointed to this position.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Mealy-mouthed Pandor
Yacoob Abba Omar’s praise for former foreign minister Naledi Pandor “committing to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war” cannot be left unanswered (“SA needs a political and intellectual heavyweight to replace Pandor as foreign minister”, June 18).
What journalistic sleight of hand! When Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine Pandor refused to sanction this act of mindless aggression. Instead this woman cowered under pressure from the ANC to issue a mealy-mouthed statement that SA wished a peaceful resolution could be found, much like someone wringing their hands at seeing the red nuclear button being pressed.
It was utterly embarrassing. What a hideous sell-out by this failed cadre whose first instinct was to condemn Putin, but then buckled to the hammer-and-sickle instead.
We can only pray that the DA has the influence in the new government to insure someone who puts the free market rather than voodoo socialism front and centre is appointed to this position.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA needs a political and intellectual heavyweight to replace Pandor as foreign minister
SA accedes to apartheid convention, decades after regime opposed it
Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on ‘urgent’ situation in Gaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA accedes to apartheid convention, decades after regime opposed it
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Golden handshakes for leaden leaders
Key Ramaphosa allies fail to make the cut to parliament
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.