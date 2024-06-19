Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Egos in the way

19 June 2024 - 18:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media at the results operation centre in Midrand. Picture: THABO TSHABALALA
Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media at the results operation centre in Midrand. Picture: THABO TSHABALALA

Kaizer Nyatsumba’s article refers (“ActionSA, Bosa and Rise Mzansi should form one viable party”, June 19). That these three parties constitute a small faction of the vote yet garner a disproportionate amount of media coverage suggests there is an interest in them being “something”.

As it stands, and the fact that they have not coalesced in any way, speaks volumes about the ego and arrogance of its respective saviour-style leaders.

Songezo Zibi rails against this, yet he actually epitomises it. Herman Mashaba tries to reflect hard work and commitment, yet resigns his seat in the National Assembly each time he wins, as he has done now again. Mmusi Maimane seems cross that his ANC-lite strategy for the DA didn’t work and he was held accountable for it.

Together they represent a whole 2% of the electorate. The real question is why not merge with the DA and strengthen its hand, to take another meaningful step towards a stronger party outside the ANC?

The bleating about the DA being “white-led” is simply racist if you think about it for more than a second, and unhappiness with Helen Zille is just a waste of energy.

The main impediment to a merger seems to be disagreement over who will be boss, and if that is your primary motivation the necessary consolidation will not happen.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Parties set for talks about cabinet

Putting together a national executive may take longer than usual, says spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
Politics
1 day ago

No party can govern alone, says Ramaphosa after inauguration

Jacob Zuma becomes the first former president to skip his successor’s inauguration in 30 years
National
7 hours ago

Analysts optimistic GNU can deliver reforms for growth

But they are cautious about how the coalition’s partners will reconcile big ideological differences
Economy
2 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA needs a political and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEVA MAKGETLA: ArcelorMittal SA’s woes highlight ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: New Eskom boss’s first big challenge
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KAIZER M NYATSUMBA: ActionSA, Bosa and Rise ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.