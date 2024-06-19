As it stands, and the fact that they have not coalesced in any way, speaks volumes about the ego and arrogance of its respective saviour-style leaders.
LETTER: Egos in the way
Kaizer Nyatsumba’s article refers (“ActionSA, Bosa and Rise Mzansi should form one viable party”, June 19). That these three parties constitute a small faction of the vote yet garner a disproportionate amount of media coverage suggests there is an interest in them being “something”.
As it stands, and the fact that they have not coalesced in any way, speaks volumes about the ego and arrogance of its respective saviour-style leaders.
Songezo Zibi rails against this, yet he actually epitomises it. Herman Mashaba tries to reflect hard work and commitment, yet resigns his seat in the National Assembly each time he wins, as he has done now again. Mmusi Maimane seems cross that his ANC-lite strategy for the DA didn’t work and he was held accountable for it.
Together they represent a whole 2% of the electorate. The real question is why not merge with the DA and strengthen its hand, to take another meaningful step towards a stronger party outside the ANC?
The bleating about the DA being “white-led” is simply racist if you think about it for more than a second, and unhappiness with Helen Zille is just a waste of energy.
The main impediment to a merger seems to be disagreement over who will be boss, and if that is your primary motivation the necessary consolidation will not happen.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
