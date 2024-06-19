And, that the ANC is of one view, though its allies the SACP and Cosatu have already voiced their displeasure over the participants in the government of national unity (GNU). He also seems to believe the EFF and MK have not moved closer together, whereas my reading is that the left-wing opposition is organising.
Implementing good policy would mean jailing the crooks, some of whom are MPs in parties that are part of the GNU — a few could even be in the GNU cabinet. We will get an indication of whether this can work when we see the cabinet composition, but I hope there are no deputy ministers, as that will be a recipe for confusion and friction.
I will be looking for an experienced educator appointed to run the education portfolio, an experienced medical practitioner to run health, an economist, a scientist, a policeman... Whether unnecessary portfolios in the existing bloated cabinet such as the sports ministry are culled will also be telling.
Greg Becker Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: DA’s initiative
Reading Peter Attard Montalto’s column (“Stakes are unbelievably high — and we can’t sit this out”, June 18), you would be tempted to think the confidence and supply initiative was the ANC’s idea, when it actually seemed to come from the DA.
And, that the ANC is of one view, though its allies the SACP and Cosatu have already voiced their displeasure over the participants in the government of national unity (GNU). He also seems to believe the EFF and MK have not moved closer together, whereas my reading is that the left-wing opposition is organising.
Implementing good policy would mean jailing the crooks, some of whom are MPs in parties that are part of the GNU — a few could even be in the GNU cabinet. We will get an indication of whether this can work when we see the cabinet composition, but I hope there are no deputy ministers, as that will be a recipe for confusion and friction.
I will be looking for an experienced educator appointed to run the education portfolio, an experienced medical practitioner to run health, an economist, a scientist, a policeman... Whether unnecessary portfolios in the existing bloated cabinet such as the sports ministry are culled will also be telling.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
In Phala Phala U-turn, Zille says party will protect Ramaphosa from impeachment
DUMA GQUBULE: Dystopian future awaits under right-wing coalition
KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces GNU executive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REX VAN SCHALKWYK: National democratic revolution still on the agenda with GNU
Analysts optimistic GNU can deliver reforms for growth
No party can govern alone, says Ramaphosa after inauguration
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.